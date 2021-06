Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 20:04 Hits: 3

LIMA :Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo held a wafer-thin lead in a polarized presidential election on Wednesday, with a battle brewing over the result that could spark weeks of political wrangling, market volatility and deeper divisions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/peru-s-socialists-lead-tight-election-as-battle-brews-over-result-14980446