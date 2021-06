Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 22:15 Hits: 6

Canada on Wednesday (Jun 9) took a cautious first step toward easing COVID-19 border restrictions, saying it was prepared to relax quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated citizens returning home starting in early July.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-takes-cautious-step-toward-lifting-border-restrictions--businesses-fret-14982358