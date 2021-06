Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 23:05 Hits: 5

The chief executive of Sinovac Biotech, the main supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil, complained last month to Brazilian diplomats in Beijing that anti-China comments in Brasilia were not helping with delayed shipments, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sinovac-ceo-complained-about-anti-china-comments-in-brazil-14983672