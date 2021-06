Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 00:07 Hits: 5

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree to work to open up travel between the two countries "as soon as possible," the British government said in a statement late on Wednesday.

