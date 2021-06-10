News Roundup: Two government reports dodge accountability for Trump era violence

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: The Keystone XL pipeline project is dead, for now. As the Senate releases a report on the Jan. 6 insurrection so focused on avoiding Republican ire as to be useless, a Trump-appointed inspector general announces that a violent push to clear Lafayette Park in the very moments before Trump announced he'd be taking a walk there was actually just a huuuuuuuuge coincidence. Detained immigrants still aren't being given access to the COVID-19 vaccine despite ample supply. And in the various states, there's a whole lot of yikes going around. A whole lot of yikes.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Keystone XL pipeline project dead, its backers announce

• The Senate report on Jan. 6 is so concerned about bipartisanship that it's worse than useless

• Report claims police did not clear Lafayette Park for Trump photo op, despite your eyes and ears

• ACLU calls on Biden admin to give detained immigrants 'immediate access' to COVID-19 vaccine

• Ohio Republicans ask conspiracy theorists to speak at anti-vaxx hearing and it goes bananas

• As ‘Ammon’s Army’ assembles at site of Oregon water dispute, local farmers grow concerned

From the community:

• A Trump dirty trick just came to fruition and people are missing it

• Epstein Rape Victim Was Passed on to Donald Trump by Ghislaine Maxwell

