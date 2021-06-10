The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Two government reports dodge accountability for Trump era violence

Category: World Hits: 5

In the news today: The Keystone XL pipeline project is dead, for now. As the Senate releases a report on the Jan. 6 insurrection so focused on avoiding Republican ire as to be useless, a Trump-appointed inspector general announces that a violent push to clear Lafayette Park in the very moments before Trump announced he'd be taking a walk there was actually just a huuuuuuuuge coincidence. Detained immigrants still aren't being given access to the COVID-19 vaccine despite ample supply. And in the various states, there's a whole lot of yikes going around. A whole lot of yikes.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Keystone XL pipeline project dead, its backers announce

The Senate report on Jan. 6 is so concerned about bipartisanship that it's worse than useless

Report claims police did not clear Lafayette Park for Trump photo op, despite your eyes and ears

ACLU calls on Biden admin to give detained immigrants 'immediate access' to COVID-19 vaccine

Ohio Republicans ask conspiracy theorists to speak at anti-vaxx hearing and it goes bananas

As ‘Ammon’s Army’ assembles at site of Oregon water dispute, local farmers grow concerned

From the community:

A Trump dirty trick just came to fruition and people are missing it

Epstein Rape Victim Was Passed on to Donald Trump by Ghislaine Maxwell

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2034477

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version