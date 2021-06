Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:06 Hits: 2

The head of Austrian state holdings group OBAG, Thomas Schmid, stepped down on Tuesday as prosecutors investigate whether Chancellor Sebastian Kurz perjured himself in saying he was not involved in appointing Schmid and OBAG's supervisory board.

