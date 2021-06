Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:21 Hits: 2

BEIJING: China on Tuesday (Jun 8) warned the United States against pursuing a trade deal with Taiwan after Washington said it would start negotiations with the self-ruled island. Beijing sees Taiwan as part of its territory. Chinese social media erupted with fury at the weekend over a visit by US ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/china-warns-us-against-trade-deal-with-taiwan-14971692