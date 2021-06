Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 17:44 Hits: 2

Europe's drug regulator said on Tuesday (Jun 8) it expects to give a verdict on the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds next month, following an application by the drugmaker.

