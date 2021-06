Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 15:25 Hits: 4

Former “Baywatch” TV star David Hasselhoff is appearing in a video released by the German health ministry calling on people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/david-hasselhoff-joins-german-vaccine-appeal-14981216