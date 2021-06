Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 17:21 Hits: 5

Companies like Uber, Lyft, and Doordash hope to negotiate compromises with their workers without classifying them as employees. Some U.S. workers are willing to compromise, but many want to be classified as employees, which gives them the right to unionize.

