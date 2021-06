Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 12:54 Hits: 0

Far from signaling the return of significant inflation, temporary price increases are exactly what one would expect in a recovery following an economic shutdown. Whether those peddling inflation fears are pursuing their own agenda or simply jumping the gun, they should not be heeded.

