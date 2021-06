Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:41 Hits: 0

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the arrival of the digital economy, policymakers around the world must do more to ensure that the benefits and opportunities are available to everyone. It's a challenge that calls for new governance frameworks within countries and at the global level.

