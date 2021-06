Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 13:59 Hits: 0

Owing to an unprecedented global mobilization by the science and health communities, 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered. But given the emergence of new viral variants, the crisis will not be overcome until we have mustered the solidarity needed to immunize everyone.

