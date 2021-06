Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

Rich-country governments should be prepared to invest an additional $1 trillion per year to boost growth and lay strong foundations for a green industrial revolution. But their economies will recover fully only if they also mobilize finance and foster investment in emerging markets and developing countries.

