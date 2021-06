Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 14:45 Hits: 4

Given recent history, policymakers would be unwise merely to hope for a best-case scenario in which a strong and quick economic recovery redeems the enormous run-up in debt, leverage, and asset valuations. Instead, they should now act now to moderate the finance sector’s excessive risk-taking.

