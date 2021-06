Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 17:19 Hits: 2

Reese Erlich was a journalist who traveled the world with a driving sense of curiosity, filing dispatches for various news outlets. His first byline in The Progressive appeared in 1987, but most of the work he did for the magazine, both in print and online, was during the last decade or so, including, for the past several years, a twice-monthly web column called “Foreign Correspondent.”

