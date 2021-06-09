The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Shocking Video Shows Officer Tasering Teenage Refugee from Honduras at Children's Shelter in Texas

Category: World Hits: 8

Seg2 taser

The Biden administration has vowed to take a compassionate approach to migrants and asylum seekers who are fleeing violence, poverty and persecution, but a damning new investigation reveals the mistreatment of children upon their arrival to the border. The report found more than 80 children in government-funded shelters were turned over to local law enforcement when they engaged in behavior common for kids, especially those who have been through trauma. Many were arrested for fighting, breaking property or mental health crises, and police body-camera footage obtained by Reveal shows at least one child was tasered without warning by a sheriff’s deputy in San Antonio, Texas. “The idea that a child, particularly a refugee child, someone who is fleeing violence and is a minor and has special rights under international law and U.S. law, would then be subjected to arrest for something like fighting … that seems highly unusual,” says Aura Bogado, senior investigative reporter at Reveal.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/9/aura_bogado_refugee_shelters_children_police

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version