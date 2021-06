Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 12:03 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided to allow grocery and convenience stores as well as canteens (for takeaways) in government or private hospitals to operate round the clock with immediate effect. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/09/grocers-convenience-stores-and-canteens-in-sabah-hospitals-allowed-to-open-24-hours