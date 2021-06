Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 08:06 Hits: 6

A new concrete pathway to facilitate wheelchair access to the Acropolis in Athens has fuelled a row between authorities aiming to broaden access to Greece's most famous ancient monuments and critics who say it ruins the classical harmony of the site.

