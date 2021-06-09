This week on The Brief: The state-level assault on the LGBTQ+ community and transgender youth

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 12:05 Hits: 8

On this week’s episode of The Brief, hosts Markos Moulitsas and Kerry Eleveld opened by offering their analysis of political happenings of the past week, especially with regard to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s op-ed and stated opposition to ending the filibuster. Manchin’s decision to let the filibuster live has cascading repercussions and will disproportionately harm communities of color. Eleveld noted that the policies being blocked by the persistence of the filibuster are ones that 70-80% of the population supports, according to polling—yet Manchin continues to stand in the way of progress and his own party.

The focus of this week’s episode is the renewed assault on LGBTQ folks generally and transgender youth in particular, as Republicans in state legislatures ramp up their attacks on marginalized communities. The slate of anti-trans bills being introduced and passed at the state level could portend a larger issue, Moulitsas and Eleveld said, as right-wing groups and politicians coalesce to ensure that queer Americans and communities of color remain voiceless and powerless. To discuss what’s at stake for LGBTQ and transgender kids, they welcomed on Vivian Topping, Director of Advocacy and Civic Engagement at the Equality Federation, and Shannon Minter, Legal Director at the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

Attacks on the LGBTQ community are popping up across the country at a breakneck pace, casting a dark cloud over the joy and celebration of Pride Month. Topping brought up the fact that 337 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in state legislatures this year, about half of which are directly targeting the trans community. In particular, transgender youth are at risk due to legislation that aims to prevent trans students from participating in sports. Most of this legislation, Topping noted, really started moving in 2020 but has built up some serious momentum in 2021.

Minter thinks that the speed at which these bills are moving is alarming—and he hasn’t seen anything like this before:

The sheer ferocity of it, and just the quantity of it, is really new … This is a seriously, massively well-orchestrated, massively well-funded effort on the part of a whole bunch of different anti-LGBTQ groups. They know very well that there is an enormous information gap with the public, that people don’t even know trans kids exist, much less know anything about them—and so they’re taking advantage of that and drawing on these really old tropes about LGBTQ people as predators, as threats to children … and it is wildly effective. They have hit a sweet spot of public ignorance about transgender people, about transgender young people in particular, about fears, about change and social change. All these conservative commentators and groups are pinpointing transgender people as the incarnation, the ultimate symbol, of everything they fear and hate about current social changes and threats to traditional values and the traditional family. They’ve made transgender people the emblem and scapegoat of so many different things that they fear, and it’s working really well, unfortunately.

Moulitsas wondered about the effectiveness of lawsuits in undoing these new policies or countering their progress. Minter urged the audience to understand that litigation is one tool, but is not a cure-all. “Litigation alone is not going to do the job here—I mean, we need massive community engagement and involvement to address this moment,” Minter said.

Topping noted that just having these bills be introduced is extremely damaging to the LGBTQ community. Further, she explained that right-wing groups shifted their tactics to focus on these athletic bans after the bathroom bans did not work out. As they elaborated,

This is the [fight] that they have chosen … they’re relying on the same messaging and same framing [as the bathroom bills], just packaged up slightly differently to be able to use this as a wedge issue for their electoral work—whether it’s the athlete bans, or medical care, they’re trying to use trans people as their wedge.

Eleveld agreed, noting that this legislation “is [particularly] effective in its cruelty to trans youth.” Of transgender rights being used as a wedge issue, Minter said, it is “used to legislate trans people out of existence”—and it works very well. Topping believes that in addition to being cruel, these bills are impractical:

How do you see that working out? … Because what it means is that anyone could accuse anyone else who may not fit their perception of what it means to be a woman—they could say to them, ‘Well, okay I think that person is trans.’ And then that person who was being accused would have to be examined by someone or potentially have to have their genetic data tested or taken—it doesn’t actually make sense, when you start thinking about the ways it could be enforced.

Topping added an important perspective on the differences in treatment between trans men/boys and trans women/girls, as she pointed out how most of these bills center on trans girls and women. They also delineated in particular the ways that Black transgender youth are at risk due to these bills, as it “harkens back to this constant critique [and questioning] of the womanhood of Black women.”

Both Topping and Minter called out the lack of corporate action on the issue and the common reality of rainbow-washing when in reality, many companies continue to donate to politicians who repeatedly vote in favor of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

As they closed out the episode, Minter said that in addition to folks getting involved at the grassroots level, more corporations and female athletes could help defeat these bills and protect trans youth by speaking up. Topping urged listeners to give their time, money, and talent to LGBTQ and transgender rights groups doing work on the ground, especially locally.

