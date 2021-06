Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 09:35 Hits: 4

A new German study reports that a combination of the AstraZeneca and BioNTech vaccines triggers a remarkably stronger immune response than sticking with one kind of shot.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-are-mix-and-match-vaccines-the-way-forward/a-57819127?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf