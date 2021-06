Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 09:58 Hits: 4

Joe Biden departs Washington early Wednesday on the first foreign trip of his presidency, launching an intense series of summits with G7, European and NATO partners before a tense face-to-face with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

