Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 08:53 Hits: 5

LONDON: British theatre entrepreneur Andrew Lloyd Webber has vowed to reopen his shows in London without social distancing restrictions later this month, even if he is arrested for it. "We are going to open, come hell or high water," Lloyd Webber said in an interview with the Telegraph published ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-lloyd-webber-vows-to-reopen-london-theatres-14978896