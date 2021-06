Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 10:07 Hits: 5

Austria made 81 of the more than 800 arrests that were part of a global sting against organised crime, the Austrian government said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/austria-made-81-arrests-as-part-of-global-sting-against-organised-crime-14979560