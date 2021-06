Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 08:35 Hits: 4

Mahatma Gandhi’s criterion for judging the greatness of a nation and its moral progress was its treatment of animals. By that standard, we cannot claim to have made much moral progress over the past two millennia.

