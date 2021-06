Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 09:57 Hits: 4

Israel's parliament speaker has scheduled a vote for Sunday on a new government that would end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule, the longest in the country's history.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210608-israeli-parliament-to-vote-sunday-on-anti-netanyahu-coalition-government