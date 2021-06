Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 13:17 Hits: 4

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face by a man on Tuesday during a visit to a small town in southeastern France, an incident that prompted a wide show of support for French politicians from all sides.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210608-french-president-macron-slapped-during-trip-to-south-two-people-arrested