The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Director-general Audrey Azoulay: UNESCO members must support peace 'in the long term'

Category: World Hits: 4

Director-general Audrey Azoulay: UNESCO members must support peace 'in the long term' The director-general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, gave an interview to FRANCE 24 in Tunis from the emblematic ruins of Carthage. She urged member states to put education higher on the agenda and to support peace "in the long term", for example in Iraq's Mosul, where UNESCO is working to restore a cultural heritage destroyed by war. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210608-director-general-audrey-azoulay-unesco-members-must-support-peace-in-the-long-term

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version