Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 02:13 Hits: 7

Vice President Kamala Harris sought to assure poor and threatened populations of Latin America on Tuesday that the United States has "the capacity to give people a sense of hope” in the region so they can make better lives without fleeing to the U.S. border.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210609-kamala-harris-criticised-for-failing-to-visit-us-border-on-latin-american-trip