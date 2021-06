Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 18:04 Hits: 4

World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday (Jun 8) the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector.

