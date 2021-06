Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:35 Hits: 3

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under pressure to lift COVID-19 related restrictions along the US border, on Tuesday (Jun 8) said Ottawa would reveal how some measures could be relaxed for fully vaccinated people, but didn't give a timeframe.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-to-soon-say-how-it-will-ease-curbs-at-us-border-for-fully-14974428