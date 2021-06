Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 22:23 Hits: 6

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday (Jun 8) promised to redouble efforts to fight far-right groups two days after a hate-motivated attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in the city of London, Ontario.

