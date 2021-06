Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 01:48 Hits: 8

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 68-32 to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology, as Congress increasingly seeks to take a tough line against Beijing.

