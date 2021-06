Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 16:05 Hits: 2

College athletes can now be paid endorsers without violating NCAA rules. Some schools are already investing in support programs for personal branding. Other schools are waiting, wary of changes in legislation that could set new parameters around monetizing athletes.

