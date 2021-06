Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:06 Hits: 3

Since the end of the Cold War, the United States has been the world’s only superpower – a status ensured by the country’s powerful military. But great-power competition is making a comeback, raising questions about US preparedness.

