News Roundup: American billionaires don't pay taxes; tapes show Giuliani's role in Ukraine extortion

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 02:05 Hits: 5

In the news today: A new leak reveals the tax bills of American billionaires, and surprise—they’re effectively nothing. The Biden White House is distancing itself from a widely blasted Justice Department decision to continue representing Donald Trump as he attempts to dodge a lawsuit stemming from his alleged rape of a woman during the 1990s. Yet more evidence emerges to prove that the Trump-Giuliani plan to force the Ukrainian government to publicly endorse anti-Biden hoaxes was an extortion scheme, plain and simple—and provides another reminder that Republican senators voted near-unanimously to bury that evidence.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• 21 millionaires in Congress have helped 25 billionaires pay almost nothing in taxes

• Family reunification task force says at least 3,900 kids were stolen from parents by previous admin

• White House distances itself from Justice Department decision to keep acting as Trump's lawyer

• Giuliani made his own Ukraine extortion call, but we can't impeach him … he'll have to be indicted

• ‘Boogaloo Boi’ killer was an active member of a secretive terrorist militia group planning violence

• Supporters sell out east Texas bakery two days in a row after backlash over Pride Month cookies

From the community:

• Burger King just destroyed Chick-Fil-A's hatemongering, and I'm loving it

• All medical workers that can get a Covid19 vaccination - MUST or be fired

