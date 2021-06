Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 07:46 Hits: 6

The US vice president has cautioned migrants on her first trip abroad since taking office. She is talking migration, corruption and investment with Guatemalan and Mexican leaders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-kamala-harris-in-guatemala-warns-migrants-do-not-come/a-57797415?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf