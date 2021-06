Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 08:13 Hits: 7

Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic was sentenced by a UN war crimes tribunal to life imprisonment for genocide — and appealed. On Tuesday, the appeal judgment will be announced.

