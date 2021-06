Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 07:53 Hits: 6

Thousands of global underworld figures used encrypted phones to coordinate drug deals, arms transfers and gangland hits, unaware law enforcement agencies planted the devices as part of a worldwide sting revealed Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210608-encrypted-phone-sting-leads-to-global-crackdown-on-organised-crime