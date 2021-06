Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 19:35 Hits: 0

Italian police have dismantled an online hate group dedicated to antisemitic and racist propaganda targeting young people. The group was in the early stages of planning an attack on a NATO facility.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-police-dismantle-antisemitic-neo-nazi-group-planning-nato-facility-attack/a-57803525?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf