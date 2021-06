Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 06:47 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: A part-time employee of the politician accused of molesting an Unduk Ngadau contestant has given his statement to police. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/08/aussie-part-timer-gives-statement-against-his-boss-in-unduk-ngadau-molest-case