Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 07:26 Hits: 2

JEMPOL: The remand order for a couple being probed for abusing a 10-year-old boy has been extended to Friday (June 11), says district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/08/remand-order-for-couple-who-allegedly-abused-10-year-old-boy-extended-to-friday-june-11