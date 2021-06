Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 21:45 Hits: 2

The UN Security Council on Monday (Jun 7) called on the Central African Republic and "all forces present" in the conflict-wracked country to ensure the safety of its peacekeepers - likely an implicit rebuke of Russian soldiers there as "instructors."

