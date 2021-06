Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 06:39 Hits: 2

Abdulla Shahid defeats ex-Afghan Zalmai Rassoul in 143-48 vote by secret ballot, with two of 193 members not voting.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/8/maldives-foreign-minister-elected-un-general-assembly-president