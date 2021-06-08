News Roundup: The Senate remains paralyzed; Trump returns to stoke new hoaxes and delusions

Category: World Hits: 2
In the news today: Joe Manchin, still. As Republicans nationwide continue to tighten voting restrictions and grant themselves new powers to reject vote totals, the Senate remains seemingly incapable of mounting a response—any response. Pants or no pants, new Donald Trump appearances seem to support the fears of his closest (anonymous) supporters: The man is both in the throes of delusion and a singular threat to this nation's democracy.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• Patience wears thin among congressional Democrats as Biden's momentum stalls
• Schumer should cancel recess and force Manchin to work to prove the filibuster shouldn't end
• Unemployment aid cutoffs show who has the ear of Republican governors—and it's not regular people
• Harris arrives in Guatemala as Biden admin seeks to direct aid to address migration, corruption
• Native American tribe reacquires island off of Maine stolen more than 100 years ago
From the community:
• It's long past time to admit the former guy, and his party, are completely, totally delusional
• Trump claims Facebook helped Biden steal the election—and proves he IS a threat to public safety
