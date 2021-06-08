The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: The Senate remains paralyzed; Trump returns to stoke new hoaxes and delusions

In the news today: Joe Manchin, still. As Republicans nationwide continue to tighten voting restrictions and grant themselves new powers to reject vote totals, the Senate remains seemingly incapable of mounting a response—any response. Pants or no pants, new Donald Trump appearances seem to support the fears of his closest (anonymous) supporters: The man is both in the throes of delusion and a singular threat to this nation's democracy.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Patience wears thin among congressional Democrats as Biden's momentum stalls

Schumer should cancel recess and force Manchin to work to prove the filibuster shouldn't end

Unemployment aid cutoffs show who has the ear of Republican governors—and it's not regular people

Harris arrives in Guatemala as Biden admin seeks to direct aid to address migration, corruption

Native American tribe reacquires island off of Maine stolen more than 100 years ago

From the community:

It's long past time to admit the former guy, and his party, are completely, totally delusional

Trump claims Facebook helped Biden steal the election—and proves he IS a threat to public safety

