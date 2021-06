Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 11:08 Hits: 2

Detailed and incredibly realistic replicas of meals have been on show outside Japanese restaurants for more than 100 years. An establishment's success can depend on how well its dishes look in the window.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-restaurants-compete-with-elaborate-fake-plastic-food-displays/a-57800177?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf