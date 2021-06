Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 15:45 Hits: 6

Israel's new incoming eight-party coalition government could be sworn in within the next week, bringing an end to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-s-parliament-to-vote-on-approving-new-government/a-57805655?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf