Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 19:16 Hits: 6

DAKAR (Reuters) - The Senegalese navy on Sunday intercepted a boat smuggling over 8 tonnes of cannabis resin through the waters off the West African nation's coast, the armed forces ministry said in a statement. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/08/senegalese-navy-seizes-8-tonnes-of-cannabis-resin-from-boat