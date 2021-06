Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 11:50 Hits: 1

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.comĀ founder Jeff Bezos will fly to space next month on the first human flight launched by his rocket company Blue Origin, he said on Monday (Jun 7). "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my ...

