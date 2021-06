Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 16:24 Hits: 1

European Council President Charles Michel has spoken by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing that relations between the bloc and Russia are "at a low" and that "this situation or its further deterioration is in neither side's interest."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-russia-michel-putin-call/31294924.html